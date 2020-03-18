Daniel Bryan Possibly Ending Full-Time WWE Career in Late 2020

Daniel Bryan has been wrestling for WWE on a full-time basis ever since he was medically cleared to return back in early 2018. And while his latest run has included some memorable moments, it could be done by the end of this year. Bryan appeared on a recent episode of The Bellas Podcast alongside his wife Brie Bella, and revealed that he’s getting six weeks of paternity leave once Brie gives birth to their second child (her due date is estimated for late July/early August). He added that his current WWE contract expires shortly after that, and that he considering not signing another full-time deal.

“WWE has been great. They’re going to give me six-week paternity leave, which so few places in the US do that. So I’ll get to be home those first six weeks. After that, it’s not long until my contract is up. We’ve been talking about what we do from there. To me, in my mind, it’s almost like, I think I’m done being a full-time wrestler,” Bryan said [h/t Fightful for transcript]. “I love being dad. I will always love wrestling and I will always want to do wrestling. But when I say ‘always want to do wrestling,’ that means maybe once a month or once every couple of months.”

According to Cagematch, Bryan has wrestled 193 matches since his return in 2018, starting with a tag team match at WrestleMania 34. That run has included him turning heel as “The New Daniel Bryan”, winning the WWE Championship, dropping it to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35 and briefly holding the SmackDown Tag Team Championships alongside Erick Rowan. In the latter half of 2019 he turned back into a babyface and feuded with Bray Wyatt over the WWE Universal Championship, culminating in back-to-back pay-per-view losses.

Most recently he’s been in a program with Drew Gulak that resulted in a match at Elimination Chamber, which Bryan won. As of now, he’s not booked for WrestleMania 36.

