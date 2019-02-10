Dean Ambrose vs. Nia Jax Intergender Match Reportedly Not Happening

WWE fans hoping to see the Dean Ambrose vs. Nia Jax intergender match that was originally advertised for the Feb. 22 live event in Jonesboro, Arkansas may want to take a step back.

News of the bout originally broke on Friday but, according to POST Wrestling’s John Pollock, WWE never planned for the match to happen.

“One person in the WWE reached out to us Friday stating that the ad was outdated, and the match would not be happening,” Pollock wrote. “In seeking confirmation, a WWE official informed POST Wrestling that the ad is incorrect.”

While matches between men and women have generally been taboo on WWE programming, the company appeared to be warming up to the idea in recent weeks. Jax made a surprise entrance at the No. 30 spot in the Men’s Royal Rumble match back in January by attacking R-Truth, and was hit with moves from Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler and Rey Mysterio before being eliminated. The night after she interrupted Ambrose as he attempted to cut a promo and tossed him out of the ring. Ambrose responded the following week by insinuating Jax was just attracted to him.

Meanwhile in recent months Becky Lynch has put her hands on both John Cena and Triple H, though neither retaliated. Lynch previously competed in an intergender match against James Ellsworth in November 2017, though that seemed to be a one-time thing against a comedy character.

While numerous wrestlers have spoken out in support of men and women facing each other in matches (something that has already become the norm in the independent wrestling scene), some of the WWE’s top stars aren’t interested. Charlotte Flair spoke out against the idea in a radio interview back on Feb. 1.

“When I’ve been asked the question, ‘Do you want to wrestle the guys?’ I say ‘no’ because it’s easy to wrestle a guy. It’s easy entertainment,” Charlotte said. “It’s harder to tell a good story with all female talent.”

Triple H was asked about the possibility back in October, and said he felt it was unnecessary unless a particular story called for it.

“There’s just a shock moment and a spectacle to that,” Triple H said in an interview with SBS World News. “Women, female athletes, our women the WWE female Superstars don’t need a man to make them successful in the ring. They don’t need a man to step in the ring with them to make them have a spectacular match. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will probably walk into ‘The G’ on Saturday and steal the night. Ronda Rousey will be one of the biggest superstars in that arena on Saturday. They don’t need a man to make them successful. They don’t need a man to be in the ring with them.

“They need each other, the opportunity, the platform, and to be set free to do what they do,” he continued. “When we do that they rise to the occasion. They have stolen the show, they have had the main event, they will have their own pay-per-view. They don’t need [intergender wrestling]. It’s just shock value. You don’t need it. When it’s done right, I do believe there is an exciting moment when it can happen, but it doesn’t need to be the standard.”