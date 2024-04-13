WWE Delivers Cryptic Uncle Howdy Faction Tease on SmackDown

Uncle Howdy looks to be making a return to WWE TV soon, and fans are starting to see a number of teases on TV as well as through social media. Those teases have increased over the past week, with two more teases happening during this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The first happened for those who were at the show live, as during a commercial break the video screens started flickering and going off and on to coincide with the moody music. Then those on TV got another tease during the Women's Tag Match, as a quick flicker of the screen revealed the words "you forgot about us".

The video flickering and music changes always prompt the crowd to pull out their phones to bring out the fireflies, and the TV teases have also started generating discussion on social media, just like they did when Bray Wyatt's return was being teased in the lead-up to the Extreme Rules. You can check out the post below and you can see the footage from Detroit's SmackDown here.

So more than 1 person. Is Uncle Howdy returning with Alexa Bliss??#smackdown pic.twitter.com/mmcmeYQS7p — Maverick (@OneTrueMav) April 13, 2024

The you forgot about us line is especially intriguing, as it would indicate more than one person. While Howdy has been the primary focus of the teases, there are plenty of theories that we could see the formation of the Wyatt 6, a faction that had been teased quite a bit during Wyatt's initial return to WWE. It never came to fruition on TV before his tragic passing, but if the idea is to bring some of the plans Wyatt didn't have a chance to get to into reality, the faction would certainly be towards the top of the list for fans.

Howdy is played by Taylor Rotunda, known previously in WWE as Bo Dallas, who introduced the character during Wyatt's second run with WWE. The character had already started making more appearances on TV, especially in the feud between Wyatt and LA Knight, which included a moment where Howdy dove from the top of a structure and smashed Knight through the floor at the Royal Rumble.

WWE recently released a documentary all about Wyatt, his family, and the impact he had on those who had the chance to know him and work with him. The documentary is titled Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, and features a number of his biggest moments and the stories of how those came to be and about the man who had such a big impact on anyone he came in contact with. You can find the official description for Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal below.

"Bray Wyatt is one of the most revered and mysterious characters in WWE history. The story behind that character and the man himself, Windham Rotunda, has never been documented until now. Using never-before seen interviews and exclusive backstage footage, Windham Rotunda's inspiring story unfolds. This documentary chronicles Windham's incredible rise to worldwide fame as a WWE Superstar, and the struggles and success that came with being a creative visionary. Sadly, in August of 2023, Windham passed away at the age of 36. In the wake of his untimely death, Windham leaves behind a family still grieving with loss as they celebrate a lasting legacy that continues to create and inspire.

Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal is now streaming on Peacock.