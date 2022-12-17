Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy Makes Epic WWE SmackDown In-Person Debut

The WWE Universe was already having a difficult time knowing what to make of Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy when he first appeared on video, but it's been several weeks and fans still have so many questions about who this person is and if it was indeed Wyatt in a mask. That's what LA Knight assumed after being kidnapped, but after calling Wyatt out on tonight's SmackDown, fans learned that Wyatt was not behind that mask, as Uncle Howdy made his in-person SmackDown debut, and you can watch it in the post below.

After LA Knight told Wyatt he could put on any mask or costume he wanted before coming out to a thumping, Wyatt answered the call. He told Knight that he wasn't the one responsible for the previous attacks, but Knight didn't buy it, attacking Wyatt and stomping him in the corner.

That's when music hit and an orange light filled the entrance ramp. Then Wyatt looked on in the ring as a man in a creepy top hat and that signature mask came out and tipped his hat to both stars, and Wyatt got a kick out of the whole thing.

Uncle Howdy just looked at the ring and laughed, which sent Knight out of the ring looking freaked out. Wyatt laughed a bit as well as he recovered from Knight's attack, and it remains to be seen what Uncle Howdy wants or what his issue is with Knight.

Knight did insult Wyatt quite a bit, but from the various videos, it seems that Howdy has issues with Wyatt as well, telling him he knows this whole nice guy image is a facade and not the truth. Howdy did come out tonight as Wyatt was attacked, but that just might have been to take ownership of it and not to help Wyatt in any way.

What do you make of Uncle Howdy's in-person WWE debut? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!