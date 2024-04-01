WWE Teases Continuing Bray Wyatt's Legacy With New Character After WrestleMania 40

Bray Wyatt will go down as one of professional wrestling's most cherished storytellers. Wyatt wowed with his layered promos and lore-filled personas, captivating audiences with his cult leader sermons and literally sending viewers down the rabbit hole with his "follow the white rabbit" teasers throughout late 2022. Those "white rabbit" clues led to Wyatt's return to WWE, a comeback that featured the former Eater of Worlds operating much closer to the real-life Windham Rotunda. Wyatt was not alone on that final run, as he would introduce Uncle Howdy to the WWE Universe. Howdy was portrayed by Wyatt's real-life brother, Bo Dallas.

Wyatt would pass away in August 2023. His sudden death led WWE to putting a pause on its storylines, pivoting that week's WWE SmackDown to a tribute show for the late superstar. Wyatt has continued to be honored on wrestling programming in the months since with subtle homages, but his overarching presence within the on-screen product has not been felt since his final televised appearance in February 2023.

Bray Wyatt's On-Screen Legacy to Continue

The lantern mantle is getting picked up soon.

At the conclusion of Peacock's Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal documentary, the screen glitches before revealing a dead lantern, one which flickers back to life as a silhouette of Uncle Howdy stands behind it.

Uncle Howdy/Bo Dallas teaser at the end of the Bray Wyatt doc. 👀



Per Fightful, the tease was deliberate.

It’s unknown exactly when or how the return will actually take place, but it is planned and that’s what the tease was for.

pic.twitter.com/FWML9h6GgA — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 1, 2024

As reported by Fightful Select, this is a deliberate teaser for Bo Dallas's return to WWE programming. Dallas, who portrayed Uncle Howdy throughout Bray Wyatt's final WWE run, has remained under WWE contract since 2022. There is no word on when Dallas will be back on WWE TV but it was noted that the company "didn't want to rush" him back after his brother's passing.

All signs point to Dallas's return happening some time after WWE WrestleMania 40. The Showcase of the Immortals already has a packed card with matches that are set to culminate months-long storylines, leaving little room to shoehorn a return angle for Dallas before that weekend concludes. That's not to say that WWE will not continue these vignette-style teases or reboot the "follow the white rabbit" QR codes imminently. While Dallas showing up in a WWE ring as Uncle Howdy or another persona may still be weeks away, further breadcrumbs about what his return will look like are probable to continue on WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown broadcasts.