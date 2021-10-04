Report: Possible Plans for Finn Balor at the 2021 WWE Draft

Finn Balor has not appeared on WWE TV since his bizarre loss back at Extreme Rules against Roman Reigns. For those who missed it, Balor was seemingly on the verge of winning the Universal Championship after “The Demon” was resurrected via his entrance music, knocked out both of The Usos, planted Reigns through a table and set up a Coup de Grace only for the top turnbuckle to break at the last second. Reigns then speared a dazed Balor for the win and there was no explanation for why the ring broke on last week’s SmackDown.

But for as hated as that finish was, Balor might be able to recover from the loss rather quickly. Wrestling insider @WrestleVotes tweeted out on Monday — “WWE has done a better job this go around of keeping draft results wrapped up. Good job by them. Only speculation I heard over the weekend included a story about how a RAW writer ‘banged the table’ for Finn Balor, to be used in (Drew) McIntyre’s role now on Monday nights. We shall see.”

From January 2020-February 2021 McIntyre utterly dominated Raw’s main event scene with his Royal Rumble victory and two WWE Championship reigns. If that same strategy is used for Balor, fans could see the Irish star finally become world champion again after his 2016 reign as Universal Champion was tragically cut short to one day due to an injury.

McIntyre was moved over to SmackDown during Night One of the WWE Draft on Friday. He immediately made it clear on Talking Smack that he wants to chase Reigns for the Universal title.

“It would mean a lot to me. You know it’s interesting, Roman and I have quite the history since I’ve returned to WWE and perhaps the roles are a little bit reversed,” McIntyre said. “I’ve been watching what Roman’s been doing over this past year and I might not like how he does things a lot of the time but he is operating at a different level. He always talks about these levels, and right now he is at the absolute top. To be honest, not just the top of SmackDown, but the top of this industry. I want Roman. I want that match. I tangled with him last year. He needed a bit of help to get that victory, but I know I can take him down. As much as winning those two WWE Championships meant to me, where Roman’s at right now, taking him down, taking the Universal Championship would be the biggest moment of Drew McIntyre’s career.”