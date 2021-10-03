Drew McIntyre Talks Chasing Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship

Drew McIntyre was drafted by SmackDown with the fifth overall pick in Friday’s WWE Draft, sending the two-time WWE Champion over to the Blue Brand for the first time in years. McIntyre immediately made it clear in a backstage promo that he’ll be pursuing Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship as he hasn’t held a world title since Miz cashed in Money in the Bank back in February. McIntyre and Reigns clashed at Survivor Series last year in a battle of WWE’s two world champions, with Reigns coming out on top thanks to a bit of outside interference and cheating.

“It would mean a lot to me. You know it’s interesting, Roman and I have quite the history since I’ve returned to WWE and perhaps the roles are a little bit reversed,” McIntyre said while on this week’s Talking Smack (h/t WrestleTalk). “I’ve been watching what Roman’s been doing over this past year and I might not like how he does things a lot of the time but he is operating at a different level. He always talks about these levels, and right now he is at the absolute top. To be honest, not just the top of SmackDown, but the top of this industry. I want Roman. I want that match. I tangled with him last year. He needed a bit of help to get that victory, but I know I can take him down. As much as winning those two WWE Championships meant to me, where Roman’s at right now, taking him down, taking the Universal Championship would be the biggest moment of Drew McIntyre’s career.”

Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar later this month at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view. The results of 2021 WWE Draft, which you can see below, will take effect one day later.

Raw

Big E

Bianca Belair

Riddle

Randy Orton

Edge

Rhea Ripley

Nikki A.S.H.

Keith Lee

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Austin Theory

Nia Jax

Drake Maverick

Reggie

Zelina Vega

Akira Tozawa

Otis

Chad Gable

R-Truth

John Morrison

Doudrop

T-BAR

Apollo Crews

Commander Azeez

SmackDown