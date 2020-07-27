WWE Downgrades Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler to Non-Title Match on Raw

✖

WWE has downgraded Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler to a Non-Title Match on RAW this week. The news might have slipped by audiences in the build to this rematch. Well, this time the Champion will have all the momentum. His back was against the wall at Extreme Rules when Ziggler had the rules in his favor. Now, McIntyre will get his pick of any stipulation for the rematch. He’s made jokes about an eye for an eye match on social media this week. But, it sounds like the reigning champ might have other ideas in mind. With WWE looking to boost viewership in any way possible going into August. Getting some wild visual from a fan-favorite match gimmick or blowing a new angle out of the water would go a long way in achieving that goal.

There will be plenty of drama all around on RAW this week as the fallout from the last PPV event continues. WWE described the upcoming decision on their website:

“The Showoff thought he had the upper hand on McIntyre at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules when he chose to challenge for the WWE Title in a match where Extreme Rules applied only to Ziggler. Despite Ziggler’s clear advantage, McIntyre overcame the odds and retained his title.”

“When McIntyre attempted to turn his attention toward SummerSlam and finding a worthy opponent, Ziggler crashed the scene and demanded another match. McIntyre initially refused, but when Ziggler offered him the chance to pick the stipulation, the WWE Champion accepted. McIntyre declared that he’s going to make Ziggler sweat, much in the same way The Showoff did ahead of The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, and reveal the stipulation only just before the bell rings.”

Here's what WWE has announced for this coming week of television:

Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler — Stipulation TBA (Raw)

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks (Raw)

Viking Raiders vs. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander vs. Andrade & Angel Garza — Winner gets a tag title shot at SummerSlam (Raw)

Finn Balor vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher (NXT)

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross (SmackDown)

Intercontinental Championship: AJ Styles vs. Gran Metalik (SmackDown)

Lacey Evans vs. Naomi (SmackDown)

What stipulation do you think he will choose? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.