Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's July 29 Episodes

After delivering another strong week of Wednesday night wrestling, both AEW Dynamite and NXT have announced several matches for their respective July 29 episodes. NXT opened with a bombshell announcement as Keith Lee relinquished the NXT North American Championship, followed by William Regal's proclamation that a new champion would be crowned via a multi-man ladder match at NXT TakeOver XXX during SummerSlam weekend. Bronson Reed was the first man to qualify, and a new qualification match has already been announced for July 29.

Meanwhile next week's AEW Dynamite will see two championship matches. After successfully defeating former Impact star Eddie Kingston this week, Cody Rhodes will once again defend the TNT Championship against an unknown opponent. Elsewhere, Kenny Omega & Hangman Page will take on the latest No. 1 contender's for their AEW World Tag Team Championships, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order.

Check out the full lineups for next week's shows below!