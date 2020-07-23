Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's July 29 Episodes

By Connor Casey

After delivering another strong week of Wednesday night wrestling, both AEW Dynamite and NXT have announced several matches for their respective July 29 episodes. NXT opened with a bombshell announcement as Keith Lee relinquished the NXT North American Championship, followed by William Regal's proclamation that a new champion would be crowned via a multi-man ladder match at NXT TakeOver XXX during SummerSlam weekend. Bronson Reed was the first man to qualify, and a new qualification match has already been announced for July 29.

Meanwhile next week's AEW Dynamite will see two championship matches. After successfully defeating former Impact star Eddie Kingston this week, Cody Rhodes will once again defend the TNT Championship against an unknown opponent. Elsewhere, Kenny Omega & Hangman Page will take on the latest No. 1 contender's for their AEW World Tag Team Championships, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order.

Check out the full lineups for next week's shows below!

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. The Dark Order

prevnext

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher vs. Dexter Lumis

prevnext

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. TBA

prevnext

Tornado Tag Match: Jon Moxley & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

prevnext

Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante

prevnext

Further Build Towards The Deadly Draw Tournament

prevnext

The Inner Circle vs. Orange Cassidy, The Best Friends, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy

prevnext

Keith Lee & Karrion Kross Further Build

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of