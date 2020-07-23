Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's July 29 Episodes
After delivering another strong week of Wednesday night wrestling, both AEW Dynamite and NXT have announced several matches for their respective July 29 episodes. NXT opened with a bombshell announcement as Keith Lee relinquished the NXT North American Championship, followed by William Regal's proclamation that a new champion would be crowned via a multi-man ladder match at NXT TakeOver XXX during SummerSlam weekend. Bronson Reed was the first man to qualify, and a new qualification match has already been announced for July 29.
Meanwhile next week's AEW Dynamite will see two championship matches. After successfully defeating former Impact star Eddie Kingston this week, Cody Rhodes will once again defend the TNT Championship against an unknown opponent. Elsewhere, Kenny Omega & Hangman Page will take on the latest No. 1 contender's for their AEW World Tag Team Championships, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order.
Check out the full lineups for next week's shows below!
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. The Dark Order
Matches announced for next week's #AEWDynamite— SR (@OneeWingedAngel) July 23, 2020
🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/71sXdqDWwZ
NXT North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher vs. Dexter Lumis
Timothy Thatcher.@DexterLumis.
You've been warned.@FinnBalor has his eyes on the #WWENXT #NorthAmericanTitle. pic.twitter.com/e1u2GlOkCF— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2020
AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. TBA
I survived
(barely) https://t.co/ge25ckqQsw— Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 23, 2020
Tornado Tag Match: Jon Moxley & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
.@DarbyAllin tried to interfere - But, @MrGMSI_BCage & @starkmanjones had different plans.
However, so did @jonmoxley!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/058sNr94rn— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 23, 2020
Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante
Congratulations @DiamanteLAX! With her win tonight, she’ll face the AEW Women’s World Champion @shidahikaru in a non-title match next week live on #AEWDynamite. Great showing by Diamante + @RealIvelisse, 2 to keep an eye on in singles action + going into the Women’s Tag Team Cup! pic.twitter.com/ra0nbgfpN9— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 23, 2020
Further Build Towards The Deadly Draw Tournament
Coming this Summer | 16 Women | 8 Teams
It's the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw
Who will step up? Let us know your team predictions using the hashtag #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/FtmtAPtOQc— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 23, 2020
The Inner Circle vs. Orange Cassidy, The Best Friends, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy
.@orangecassidy has seen enough!
Rewatch #AEWDynamite via the @TNTDrama app or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/aTSovR4GFP— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 23, 2020
Keith Lee & Karrion Kross Further Build
𝕱𝖆𝖑𝖑 𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝖕𝖗𝖆𝖞.❌#WWENXT @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/cOemg1S3IC— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2020
