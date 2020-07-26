Drew McIntyre Teases the Stipulation for His WWE Championship Match With Dolph Ziggler on WWE Raw

✖

Last week's Monday Night Raw saw Dolph Ziggler beg Drew McIntyre for one more shot at the WWE Championship after coming close to victory back at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. McIntyre scoffed at the idea at first but changed his tune when Ziggler offered him the same terms he used at Extreme Rules — McIntyre can pick whatever the stipulation for the match will be. The champ accepted and copied Ziggler's original scheme by saying he won't reveal the stipulation until the bell rings.

Ziggler's hand-picked stipulation was pretty smart — it was an Extreme Rules match but only for him, and McIntyre didn't have the champion's advantage for disqualifications or count-outs. On Sunday McIntyre pondered over what the stipulation might be.

I heard someone shout eye for an eye last week 👀 https://t.co/FATh3IUp2m — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 26, 2020

Ziggler even dared him to up the ante, and McIntyre fired back with a great response.

I’m booking the territory kid. Tho this image has caught my attention pic.twitter.com/SBI5g93qmo — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 26, 2020

McIntyre recently celebrated 100 consecutive days as WWE Champion, having successfully defended it against Big Show, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Ziggler since winning it from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

This week's Raw will also feature Randy Orton announcing who his next target will be after punting Big Show in the skull last week. Recent reports have stated "The Legend Killer" will challenge McIntyre for WWE's top prize at SummerSlam next month.

Here's what WWE has announced for this coming week of television:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler — Stipulation TBA (Raw)

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks (Raw)

Viking Raiders vs. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander vs. Andrade & Angel Garza — Winner gets a tag title shot at SummerSlam (Raw)

Finn Balor vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher (NXT)

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross (SmackDown)

Intercontinental Championship: AJ Styles vs. Gran Metalik (SmackDown)

Lacey Evans vs. Naomi (SmackDown)

