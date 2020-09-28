Drew McIntyre Shows off the Nasty Injuries From His Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions

✖

Thanks to some assistance from Big Show, Christian and Shawn Michaels, Drew McIntyre wound up definitively winning his WWE Championship match at Sunday's Clash of Champions event against Randy Orton. The champ put "The Viper" away by hitting him with a Claymore, followed by a Punt Kick while Orton's head dangled outside the ambulance. Unfortunately, McIntyre didn't escape the match unscathed as his back was shredded when Orton hurled him into the ambulance's windshield.

In a post-match interview for WWE.com, McIntyre showed off just how badly his back was damaged. As of now there are no reports that he'll miss any time despite the wounds.

"Well, let's take a tour of my body right now I don't know how it looks back here, kinda stings a little," McIntyre said while showing off the wounds on his back and right arm. "I went through a windshield, I don't quite know how my back looks right now. My elbow feels funky, but up here [mind] I feel great and a big smile here, and you know what? I didn't go to the hospital, and Randy Orton did. So, it was a great night."

No word yet on who will get the net shot at McIntyre's title, or if Orton has given up on trying to dethrone him for the time being. However in a new interview with ViBe & Wrestling last week, the champ pitched a massive champion vs. champion feud with Roman Reigns.

"If I could only have one title I would like to have a super match with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and create a dominating champion; that would be a tremendous match," McIntyre said. "Roman is the guy who has proven his worth for many years and even though now he has had a short period of absence but it has returned with a different attitude, a new look, bigger and stronger than he ever was and he still has a talent for framing and that's what I want to show, that I can be the Superstar that he is and it is inevitable that in the future we will have a match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, title versus title, that would be the biggest match."

Check out the full results from Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view in this list below. WWE will return to the WWE Network with another pay-per-view event this coming Sunday in NXT TakeOver 31.