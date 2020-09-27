Drew McIntyre Pitches a Feud With Roman Reigns to Unify WWE's World Championships

✖

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns clashed back at WrestleMania 35, marking the first time the latter had been in a singles match since his return from battling with leukemia. Since then a lot has changed — McIntyre has turned face and become a dominant WWE Champion in his first main event run, while Reigns has turned heel, won back the Universal Championship and aligned himself with Paul Heyman. But in a new interview with Vicente Beltran of ViBe & Wresting McIntyre pitched the idea of the two battling again, this time in order to unify WWE's two world championships again.

"If I could only have one title I would like to have a super match with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and create a dominating champion; that would be a tremendous match," McIntyre said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "Roman is the guy who has proven his worth for many years and even though now he has had a short period of absence but it has returned with a different attitude, a new look, bigger and stronger than he ever was and he still has a talent for framing and that's what I want to show, that I can be the Superstar that he is and it is inevitable that in the future we will have a match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, title versus title, that would be the biggest match."

McIntyre's reign as WWE Champion recently surpassed six months, and "The Scottish Psychopath" will put his title on the line against Randy Orton in an ambulance match at Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

