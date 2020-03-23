Drew McIntyre Praises Brock Lesnar for Making Him Look Good Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 36

Ahead of Brock Lesnar’s appearance on this week’s Monday Night Raw, Drew McIntyre sat down with TalkSport and praised his WrestleMania 36 opponent for making him look good in the weeks leading up to their WWE Championship match. McIntyre punched his ticket to a world title shot by eliminating Lesnar from the Men’s Royal Rumble match in January. But it wasn’t until an episode of Raw in early March that the “Scottish Psycopath” proved he was a legitimate threat to “The Beast.” During one of Paul Heyman’s promo segments, McIntyre came out and nailed Lesnar with three thunderous Claymore Kicks, knocking the reigning world champion clean off his feet each time.

According to McIntyre, the segment didn’t go exactly as planned but managed to make him look stronger thanks to an audible call from Lesnar.

“I’m still trying to get over the fact that a few weeks ago that they pointed out that Ricochet gave me the assist at the Rumble, they ran me down on the microphone a little bit. Generally, Paul Heyman builds them up to sell the opponent for Brock’s match, but it was the opposite this time. Paul ran me down, almost like ‘wait a minute, are we worried about this guy?’” McIntyre said. “Then I walked out, looked Brock in the eye and dropped him three times. And, I’m sure you probably noticed, one of those kicks wasn’t necessarily planned! He went out of his way — he felt the crowd because that’s how good he is and I’m a professional.

“There were no physical cues so we just kept going,” he added. “And I was like, ‘Wow, this guy is unbelievable’and I’m glad I’m at a level where I can read him at the same time. We’re working together here and he’s more than willing to go overboard to make me look as good as possible and make me.”

McIntyre later added, “In my experience of anyone I’ve been in the ring with — and even talking with him backstage — in terms of learning it’s like wow… this guy gets it more than anybody I’ve ever spoken to. There’s a superstar level and being over level, and then there’s the elite level that very few people get to.”

Heading into Raw, here’s the official WrestleMania 36 card as of now: