Drew McIntyre and R-Truth Retain in Winner Take All Tag Team Match

Drew McIntyre wound up defending his WWE Championship yet again on this week's edition of Raw when 24/7 R-Truth accepted a "Winner Take All" tag team title match against Bobby Lashley and MVP. McIntyre was angry at first that he was suddenly being inserted into another title match with Lashley, but the two champs wound up walking out with their gold anyway. The match ended with McIntyre knocking Lashley out cold with a Claymore outside the ring, then connecting with Porter with another kick in the ring. He tagged Truth and had him hit a top rope splash to pick up the win.

McIntyre retained his title on Sunday night against Lashley at Backlash, thanks in large part to a distraction from Lana outside the ring. During Raw, Lashley announced he wanted a divorce from Lana, ending a storyline that traces all the way back to late September 2019.

