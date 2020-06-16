WWE Developmental Wrestler Tests Positive for COVID-19

For the second time since the coronavirus pandemic began, a WWE employee has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement from WWE, the wrestler was last inside the WWE Performance Center on June 9, and every employee who was in the building that day has since been tested with no more positive cases being reported. As a result, WWE will continue with its ongoing taping schedule.

"A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE's training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19," WWE's statement read. "Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company's performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule."

BREAKING: A developmental talent in WWE who was last on site at the Performance Center on June 9 has tested positive for COVID-19. All talent, production crew and employees who were on-site will now be tested. Following the results, WWE plans to proceed w/ normal schedule. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 16, 2020

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin then reported that the wrestler was not an active member of NXT's roster.

From what I'm told, the person who tested positive for COVID-19 in WWE was a Performance Center trainee. Not someone who is on NXT TV. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 16, 2020

Previously an unnamed on-air talent tested positive back in late March.

"A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19," WWE's statement on the matter at the time read. "We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE's TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery."

