Drew McIntyre Wants a Rematch With 'Piece of Crap' Roman Reigns

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre appeared on this week's episode of The Bump in which he gave his thoughts on his match with Roman Reigns from the main event of last month's Survivor Series. The violent clash between the two world champions only ended after Jey Uso got involved and Reigns nailed McIntyre with a low blow, leading to him locking on the Guillotine and causing "The Scottish Warrior" to pass out. McIntyre said in the new interview that the match proved two things — that he's on a new level as a wrestler, and that Reigns is "a piece of crap."

"I told Roman that I'm not the same guy; I'm on a whole new level now, and you're going to find that out," McIntyre said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "He kept talking and talking, and [Paul] Heyman kept talking and talking and kept tweeting. I kept my mouth shut because I was going to show through [my] actions what I'm capable of these days, and you saw his emotions change throughout the match. But he knows what I'm all about now. I guarantee that match is going to come back around again one day, and hopefully, it'll be WrestleMania-level."

"I'm the first to admit when I came back to the company and saw how far Roman had come since I was gone, he's proven himself time after time. He talks about levels, and it's not only what you see in the ring, but it's also what he does outside of it as well," he continued. "He's proven himself for years, but I wanted that top spot. I had to work my butt off to get there. It took my 20 years to get there, but I've gotten myself up there. I've still got things to prove. But Roman took it lightly, simple as that. I'm going to knock him back down to Earth, and hopefully back to the Roman I remember, the workhorse. Right now, he's just a piece of crap when it comes to his attitude. But he does get it done in the ring, and he's entertaining to watch."

The two world champions have since moved on to new programs and will face AJ Styles ad Kevin Owens, respectively, in Tables, Ladders and Chairs Matches at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view. You can see the full card below.