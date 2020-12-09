Watch: Goldberg Calls Out Roman Reigns While on WWE's The Bump

✖

Goldberg called out "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns on this week's edition of The Bump, blasting him for how he utilizes the Spear and effectively reigniting their rivalry from earlier this year. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked if their was still some unfinished business between the two after their WrestleMania match was canceled, and he stated emphatically that was the case.

"Oh I would say that is one of the most mild understatement that I have ever heard. He backed out on me at WrestleMania, he stole my move god knows how long ago," Goldberg said. "And he continues to perform it at subpar level. Let's be perfectly honest, I'm the dude that delivers the Spear and I don't think he understands what it's like until I deliver one to him. So Roman, it's coming and I'm coming for you. I may be old, I may be gray, but I'm still Goldberg.

Neither Reigns nor Paul Heyman have responded to Goldberg as of yet.

The two were originally supposed to meet for the Universal Championship in April, but Reigns stepped away from the match due to personal reasons. Goldberg then dropped the title to Braun Strowman and hasn't been in a WWE ring since, though his current contract has him locked in for two matches at some point in 2021. His name has been repeatedly brought up as a potential opponent for Reigns, whether it be at Survivor Series (which didn't happen) or WrestleMania 37 next March (if the dream match with The Rock can't happen).

This isn't the first time Goldberg has attempted to keep the feud going with "The Head of the Table."

"Roman, you're a joke, first of all," Goldberg told American Monster Productions in August. "Second of all, when he ragged on me about headbutting the doors and stuff, you know, I never really explained my whole thought process on that, For you guys to get the character that you got, I had to do certain things. Well, one of them was headbutt the door. Right? And that may, on the outside, look like a stupid move, but as I mentioned, we all weigh the positives and negatives, so it's very positive to make it as violent as humanly possible, and as real as humanly possible, and all the negative is you lose a little blood and hey, man, you get another concussion and cut a week off your life."

