WWE Fans Think Drew McIntyre Will Win Back the WWE Championship on WWE Raw
Drew McIntyre will get his chance to win back the WWE Championship on this week's Monday Night Raw when he takes on current champ Randy Orton. "The Scottish Psychopath" managed to retain his title against "Viper" twice on pay-per-view over the summer but wound up losing at Hell in a Cell after Orton managed to outsmart the younger star. WWE opened a poll on Sunday afternoon asking fans who they thought would walk out of Raw with the company's top title, and McIntyre narrowly beat out Orton with 52% of the vote (after 15,000 were cast).
One of the reasons McIntyre might be favored was his surprise appearance on SmackDown this past week. The Scottish star interrupted Roman Reigns at the start of the show and proudly proclaimed he'd be the one to represent Raw in the champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series on Nov. 22. Orton is currently scheduled for that match, but has barely mentioned Reigns in the build-up to the show.
Tomorrow night on #WWERaw, @DMcIntyreWWE challenges @RandyOrton for the #WWEChampionship.
Who will be VICTORIOUS?— WWE (@WWE) November 15, 2020
Reigns and McIntyre kept the war of words going on Twitter after the show.
The whole “family opening the doors” thing is so played out and just an unoriginal excuse. Free lesson for you, Drew. It’s not about getting in the door, it’s about owning the room. Which you will never do..while I’m around. Good luck on Monday at #RAW. #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/0tpl2H1fE0— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 14, 2020
Check out the full card for Survivor Series (as of right now) in the list below:
- WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
- Men's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match: Team Raw (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, TBD)
- Women's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, TBD)
- Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks
- United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn
- Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits
- The Undertaker's "Final Farewell" appearance