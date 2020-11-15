WWE Fans Think Drew McIntyre Will Win Back the WWE Championship on WWE Raw

✖

Drew McIntyre will get his chance to win back the WWE Championship on this week's Monday Night Raw when he takes on current champ Randy Orton. "The Scottish Psychopath" managed to retain his title against "Viper" twice on pay-per-view over the summer but wound up losing at Hell in a Cell after Orton managed to outsmart the younger star. WWE opened a poll on Sunday afternoon asking fans who they thought would walk out of Raw with the company's top title, and McIntyre narrowly beat out Orton with 52% of the vote (after 15,000 were cast).

One of the reasons McIntyre might be favored was his surprise appearance on SmackDown this past week. The Scottish star interrupted Roman Reigns at the start of the show and proudly proclaimed he'd be the one to represent Raw in the champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series on Nov. 22. Orton is currently scheduled for that match, but has barely mentioned Reigns in the build-up to the show.

Reigns and McIntyre kept the war of words going on Twitter after the show.

The whole “family opening the doors” thing is so played out and just an unoriginal excuse. Free lesson for you, Drew. It’s not about getting in the door, it’s about owning the room. Which you will never do..while I’m around. Good luck on Monday at #RAW. #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/0tpl2H1fE0 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 14, 2020

