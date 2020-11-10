Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Championship Match Booked for Nov. 16 WWE Raw

✖

Randy Orton might not make it to Survivor Series as WWE Champion. Just before the main event for this week's Monday Night Raw Adam Pearce approached Orton backstage, alerting him that he would be defending his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on next week's edition of Raw. That will be the final episode for the Red Brand before Survivor Series, meaning there's a chance McIntyre could take back his title and kick Orton out of the main event match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Orton won the title from McIntyre back at Hell in a Cell, kicking off his 14th reign as world champion. History won't be on "The Viper's" side heading into the match, as the WWE Championship changed hands in both 2017 (AJ Styles over Jinder Mahal) and 2018 (Daniel Bryan over AJ Styles via a heel turn) days before Survivor Series. McIntyre successfully retained his title against Orton twice over the summer, first at SummerSlam and then in an Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions.

On top McIntyre trying to hunt Orton down, the champ also has to look out for The Fiend trying to get revenge for Orton burning down Sister Abigail's cabin way back in 2017. There's also the possibility of The Miz attempting to cash in the Money in the Bank contract.

Next week's Raw will also feature a Raw Tag Team Championship Match between The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. The Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander).

As of now, here's the full card for Survivor Series: