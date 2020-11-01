WWE Releases New Custom Eddie Guerrero WWE Championship Belt

✖

Eddie Guerrero tragically passed fifteen years ago, leaving a big space within the world of professional wrestling but the environment of World Wrestling Entertainment is honoring one of the best in the business with a custom championship belt. While the WWE has always been a large producer of memorabilia and merchandise in the past, their recent move into creating championship belts for some of their biggest super stars is definitely one that has gained the attention of fans world wide!

Guerrero began his career in 1995 by joining the ECW, an organization that relied far more heavily on brutal matches than the likes of the WWE and WCW at the time, which got him enough attention that he was able to join the latter of World Championship Wrestling. He would then make his way to World Wrestling Entertainment, joining a number of his fellow wrestlers that did the same and began to claim a number of the belts that were up for grabs at the time. Guerrero became the World Heavyweight Champion in 2004 in WWE's No Way Out, managing to do what many thought was impossible in defeating Brock Lesnar in a one on one bout that would go down as a classic match within the ranks of the organization.

(Photo: WWE)

The official description for the belt, which can be purchased here for around $500 USD, reads as such thanks to the WWE Shop:

"WWE Shop is celebrating the legacy of Eddie Guerrero with the newest entry in our Signature Series of replica titles, each designed as an homage to one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history. This title features a central plate modeled after the WWE Championship that Eddie Guerrero held, complete with his name plate. The strap has undergone a special printing technique to match his ring gear and is adorned with the phrases “Latino Heat” and “Lie, Cheat & Steal” making it a must have for all Eddie Guerrero fans!"

Will you be picking up this belt honoring the late, great Eddie Guerrero? What belt would you like to see made available that has yet to hit the WWE Shop? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.