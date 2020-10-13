WWE Was Considering Shawn Michaels vs. Eddie Guerrero Dream Match for WrestleMania 22

✖

Even though they're considered two of the greatest wrestlers of all time, Eddie Guerrero and Shawn Michaels never had a one-on-one match while both were working in the WWE. And yet the match almost happened at WrestleMania 22, according to Bruce Prichard. On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle With, Prichard explained how WWE had the match penciled-in for the April 2006 event, but had to change course when Guerrero tragically passed away in November 2005.

"It was kicked around as a possibility because they never worked together, and that was, at least in my head, a dream match," Prichard said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "That was one of those that I definitely would love to have seen."

Michaels had just been in an all-time classic with Kurt Angle at the prior WrestleMania. But with Guerrero gone WWE wound up putting him in a religious storyline with Vince McMahon, culminating in a No Holds Barred Match. Rey Mysterio dedicated his performance at that same show to Eddie and wound up winning the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career in a triple threat against Angle and Randy Orton. Guerrero's final WrestleMania match took place at WrestleMania 21, taking on Rey Mysterio while the two were reigning WWE Tag Team Champions.

Days after what would have been 53rd birthday, Guerrero was given a special tribute on this week's Raw when Ricochet framed Cedric Alexander into looking like he had used a steel chair during their match. The referee immediately called for the bell, declaring Ricochet the winner.

Ricochet perfecting the Eddie Guerrero spot. 😂 pic.twitter.com/jnsWm2GCE6 — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) October 13, 2020

It’s no secret that Eddie Guerrero was an inspiration to me and SO MANY before and after me. So it was an honor to be able to pay homage to an all time great. 🙏🏽 #ThankYouEddie — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) October 13, 2020

