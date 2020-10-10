Randy Orton Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero In Emotional Instagram Post

Early in his WWE career, Randy Orton had the opportunity to work alongside one of the greatest wrestlers of all time: Eddie Guerrero. Friday would have been Guerrero's 53rd birthday, and tributes poured in from all over the world of wrestling in honoring the WWE Hall of Famer. Guerrero passed away during the fall of 2005, a shocking death that shook up the wrestling world at the time. Orton's tribute to Guerrero stood out for his honesty in how Eddie helped him early on his career.

The post reads:

I knew eddie for a couple years. I was so young and knew that I shouldnt approach him but had the unimaginable job of wrestling in the main event on TV, so I had to. There has always been attitudes egos or whatever backstage, that will never change. But when I met eddie I forgot everything that I was supposed to know about the wrestling business. Here was this top talent, that cared enough to give me the time of day. When I thought that a simple word would bother him, or he would tell me to F off, I quickly realized that I was dead wrong and that he gaf. He saw a young newcomer to the biz who was excited to work with him and he took the time to make me feel comfortable. I take that with me these days, the understanding that the new guys aren't anything more then exactly how I USED to be. He made me feel welcome. He made me feel important. I will forever miss him, and can say without a doubt that he was one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots. RIP #eddieguerrero

Orton had a reputation early in his career as someone who was hard to work with, and AEW's Chris Jericho noted as much when he replied to Orton's Instagram post with two comments.

The first comment reads "[Dealing with today's young guys] won't be as difficult as you were back then dude!" while in a second, Jericho wrote "We ALL gaf [gave a f--k] about u man. But you didn't make it easy."

Fifteen years later, Eddie Guerrero is still very much missed in the wrestling industry.