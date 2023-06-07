Did WWE Just Announce Edge's Retirement Show?

WWE Hall of Famer and 11-time world champion Edge has been back in action since the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match. However, he has discussed officially retiring in recent interviews and dropped a not-so-subtle hint last year that he was looking to retire the next time WWE comes to his hometown of Toronto. The current touring schedule has WWE heading back to Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 18 for an episode of Friday Night SmackDown and the venue confirmed on Wednesday that Edge will be there.

"30 years ago, July 1st, 1992, I had my first wrestling match as Adam Copeland," Edge said in a post-show promo after wrestling on an episode of Raw in Toronto last August against Damian Pirest "And I knew one day I'd be standing right here in front of all of you. I just knew. What I didn't dream of is that I'd have to retire for nine years and fight, fight with every fiber of my being to get this back. And all of you are the reason for that. This is a reciprocal relationship. I just stood toe-to-toe with one of the best talents and the future of this industry, Damian Priest."

"And I can't wait to do it some more. And I can't wait to hopefully come back one last time," he continued. "One last time here in Toronto. Looking at the calendar, we usually come here in August. So next August, I plan on seeing each and every one of you. And in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night."

Edge's latest match took place last month when he lost an opening round match in the tournament to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion. If he does hang up his boots in August, what do you want Edge's last match to be? Tell us your pick in the comments!

