AEW Star Believes Edge Could Have Final Match "Outside of WWE"

Edge is almost ready to officially call it a career. The Rated-R Superstar was initially forced into an early retirement back in 2011 due to his history of neck-related injuries. Considering he had just retained the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 27 in the days prior, this not only cut Edge's in-ring career short but stopped it in the middle of his prime. Edge remained inactive for the next decade, but after seeing stars like Bryan Danielson fight their way back to the ring after being forced into early retirement, the WWE Hall of Famer started to get tests done when he realized he was "feeling pretty good." He would ultimately get his long-awaited clearance come WWE Royal Rumble 2020 and has been a part-time member of the WWE roster ever since.

In an alternate universe, Edge's last three years would have come under a different professional wrestling roof. In his WWE Network documentary, it was confirmed that Edge had discussions with AEW before deciding to have his return happen in WWE.

Even though an AEW run for Edge did not materialize in 2020, long-time rival and current AEW star Matt Hardy believes it could still happen.

"I think it would be very feasible for him to actually have his final match outside WWE. I think that's something that is possible," Hardy said on his podcast. "It may not. He may just finish there [in WWE]. I could see him being a guy that was committed. If he says it is his last match, I don't think he's gonna do like Ric Flair and have like, five or six last matches. I could see him finishing up with WWE and having his final few matches somewhere else."

When Edge spoke on WWE TV for the first time since returning to wrestling, he listed a number of hopeful opponents. The likes of Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens have all be realized, but Aleister Black remains unchecked. Edge and Black were both part of the WWE roster for roughly 18 months, but an ill-timed injury to Edge and a departure to AEW for Black but a damper on that match ever going down.

Beyond the temptation of wrestling Black before retiring, the biggest pull to AEW for Edge would be reuniting with tag partner Christian Cage. Edge and Christian are one of the most decorated and celebrated tag teams of all time but have only shared one in-ring moment together since Edge returned in 2020, briefly teaming up during the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match. Christian is currently an active member of the AEW roster.

