WWE: Best Performances In An Elimination Chamber Match

2021 got things started right in the WWE with this year's Royal Rumble, which saw Edge and Bianca Belair win their respective battle royales with some stunning performances, and with the Elimination Chamber right around the corner, we figured that now would be the perfect time to dive into some of the best performances of the past in this unique PPV. The Elimination Chamber operates on something of a similar platform as the Royal Rumble, though the number of entrants is much smaller but locks the wrestlers in a cage that can get especially brutal.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2018: Braun Strowman 2018's Elimination Chamber saw Braun Strowman break a record within the match itself, eliminating all of the opponents that he faced, including the likes of Cesaro, The Miz, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and John Cena. Strowman has always been one of the biggest wrestlers in the stable within World Wrestling Entertainment and perhaps he had never proved his abilities as a wrestler more than in this match. Though he would lose the match to Roman Reigns, this hardly kept the big man down as he sprung to life and immediately vyed for revenge for his loss.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2014: Daniel Bryan There's a reason why fans still love Daniel Bryan to this day, with the wrestler who earned the hearts of the audience with his personality and skill as an underdog within the ranks of World Wrestling Entertainment. Bryan, much like Strowman, eventually lost this Elimination Chamber, thanks to some ring interference, but no one can deny the insane performance that he put into this brawl against the likes of Cena, Orton, Christina, Sheamus, and Cesaro.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: Kofi Kingston The New Day has established themselves as one of the top tag teams in the history of the WWE, and in recent years, they have taken the opportunity to establish their individual careers. While Big E is getting the latest push, member Kofi Kingston had the opportunity to show off his stuff, eventually becoming the World Champion himself, while also giving fans one heck of a show in 2019's Elimination Chamber. The match boiled down to Kingston and Daniel Bryan going toe to toe, with the New Day member leaving everything on the table even though he ultimately lost, which seems to be an ongoing trend for this event. Reunited with his fellow New Day members following the match, it was an exceptionally fantastic performance and helped show how Kofi alone could be a force within World Wrestling Entertainment.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2009: Undertaker and Triple H Choosing either of these wrestlers as the number one spot would be a disservice to the other, as both the Undertaker and Triple H gave everything they had in battling one another following the likes of Jeff Hardy, Big Show, Vladimir Kozlov, and Edge being eliminated. These two WWE legends will always be known as two of the best superstars of all time and this Elimination Chamber is just one of many reasons as to why.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2003: Goldberg Goldberg might still be wrestling to this day, having recently faced off against Drew McIntyre in this year's Royal Rumble, but it was in his Elimination Chamber match in 2003 that we got to see what a force of nature the brawny wrestler could be. Much like Braun Strowman, Goldberg eliminated the majority of the competition, tossing his opponents around like ragdolls where it required a number of his fellow superstars to team up in numerous attempts to take him down.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2011: Rey Mysterio Jr While Rey Mysterio Jr's son Dominik is looking to take the reins of the future of the Mysterio name within World Wrestling Entertainment, Rey still remains a force and his high flying maneuvers were perhaps no better than in 2011's Elimination Chamber, which eventually saw the masked luchador battling against Edge in a one on one battle that put them both to the test. Though the wrestler that was able to eliminate the most opponents was Kane, Mysterio proved the most but unfortunately wasn't able to ultimately defeat Edge during their battle of high flying blows.