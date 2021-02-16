Final Entrant in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match Determined on WWE Raw

✖

Sheamus won a six-man gauntlet match on this week's Monday Night Raw, making him the final entrant in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match at this Sunday's pay-per-view. The match kicked off with AJ Styles taking on Kofi Kingston, who earned his way into the match by beating The Miz earlier in the night. Styles won with a Phenomenal Forearm, but was no match for Drew McIntyre and was eventually beaten with a Claymore Kick.

The WWE Champion proceeded to last more than 40 minutes in the match, following up his victory over Styles by pinning Jeff Hardy. Randy Orton was out next and looked poised to pick the bones, but was counted out when a laughing Alexa Bliss took over all of the screens in the ThunderDome and distracted him from getting back in the ring. Sheamus came out as the final entrant and eventually pinned his former best friend with a Brogue Kick.

This story is developing...