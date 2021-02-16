Report: WWE's Elimination Chamber Possibly Losing Another Match

✖

WWE's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view saw a few changes to its lineup during this week's Monday Night Raw. And based on a report from Dave Meltzer, there might be another on the way. The show kicked off with The Miz pulling himself from the WWE Championship chamber match (since he has the Money in the Bank briefcase), and Kofi Kingston beat him later in the evening to take the open spot. The Raw Women's Championship match between Asuka and Lacey Evans was also scrapped when the latter announced she was pregnant with her second child.

That leaves just four matches on the card as of now, but Meltzer reported that Keith Lee might be unavailable for his triple threat United States Championship match against reigning champ Bobby Lashley and Riddle. Lee was inexplicably absent from Raw, leaving Lashley free to ragdoll Riddle with the Hurt Lock once again.

"So with Keith Lee, something is going on with Keith Lee, who also wasn't on the show tonight and we don't know whether he's going to be...we don't know anything about the PPV other than the two chamber matches...the Lashley match, which is a three-way, we don't know if Keith Lee will be in the match or not," Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "It's up in the air right now. So, it might be just Lashley and Matt Riddle in a singles match again."

Lee missed the Royal Rumble in late January after it was announced that Mia Yim had tested positive for COVID-19. He returned to television shortly after and announced last week that he and Yim are engaged.

Stay tuned for further updates on Elimination Chamber as they become available, and check out the card (as of now) below: