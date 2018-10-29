Natalya, Sasha Banks, and Bayley Pay Tribute to Hart Foundation at WWE Evolution

Evolution may be the last time Natalya, Sasha Banks, and Bayley has a chance to team up in WWE. So just in case it was, they made it count with a tribute to the Hart Foundation.
The trio of female Superstars sported ring gear flashing the iconic colors of the Harts – pink and black. Considering Bayley and Banks are wrestling fundamentalists, we can’t imagine Nattie having to pitch them long on the idea. Then within the first minutes of their match against the Riott Squad, they hit Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart’s classic finisher, the Hart Attack.
🎵🎵 There ain’t NO stoppin’ them now! 🎵🎵@itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE @NatByNature #WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/C0ft2Fghqh— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2018
Neidhart, Nattie’s late father, passed away on August 13 this year at the age of 63. Reports confirmed that his death was caused by a fall at home, but for former Tag Team Champion was said to be in declining health. A day after her father’s passing, Natalya posted to following to social media.
“I can’t put into words how hard it is going to be for myself and our family to have to say goodbye to my dad,” Neidhart said. “He meant the world to us, and nothing will ever replace the special times we shared together as a family. My dad was always a fighter and an incredibly special person.”
“There was no one like him!” she continued, posting a throwback photo of Jim with his brother-in-law Owen Hart. “I’m just gonna miss him so much. We are going to hold all of the moments we had with him clost to our hearts forever and never let them go. I promise to keep your memory alive. We love you so much, Daddy!”
WWE made sure “The Anvil” was remembered well in the weeks that followed. However considering that history-making night that is Evolution, it was fitting to give one more nod to Neidhart.
Sasha Brooklyn teas mixed with the Hart Foundation?? pic.twitter.com/dOhlf2kOR1— risa (@minygrande) October 29, 2018
WWE released the following statement soon after news of Neidhart’s death went public:
WWE is saddened to learn that Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart passed away.
Best known as the powerhouse of the legendary Hart Foundation tag team with his brother-in-law, Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Jim Neidhart was also the father of current WWE Superstar Natalya.
Neidhart began his ring career after playing professional football with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. He was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart in the infamous Hart Dungeon in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and earned his ring nickname, The Anvil, after winning an anvil throwing contest.
Neidhart married Stu’s daughter, Ellie, to become a member of the legendary Hart Family before making the move to WWE along with Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Dynamite Kid and Davey Boy Smith when WWE purchased Stu Hart’s Calgary Stampede Wrestling.
Initially, Neidhart and Hart were managed by Jimmy Hart as The Hart Foundation and went on to win two WWE World Tag Team Championships.
After several years of teaming with Bret’s younger brother, Owen Hart, and some singles competition, The Hart Foundation was re-formed in controversial fashion in 1997. Consisting of Neidhart, Bret, Owen, Smith and Brian Pillman, the pro-Canadian faction stirred United States crowds into a frenzy with their anti-American sermons.
Neidhart last competed in WWE in 1997 but his legacy lives on today through his daughter, Natalya, who displays her father’s signature charisma and toughness every time she steps in the ring.
WWE extends its condolences to Neidhart’s family, friends and fans