Natalya, Sasha Banks, and Bayley Pay Tribute to Hart Foundation at WWE Evolution

Evolution may be the last time Natalya, Sasha Banks, and Bayley has a chance to team up in WWE. So just in case it was, they made it count with a tribute to the Hart Foundation.

The trio of female Superstars sported ring gear flashing the iconic colors of the Harts – pink and black. Considering Bayley and Banks are wrestling fundamentalists, we can’t imagine Nattie having to pitch them long on the idea. Then within the first minutes of their match against the Riott Squad, they hit Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart’s classic finisher, the Hart Attack.

Neidhart, Nattie’s late father, passed away on August 13 this year at the age of 63. Reports confirmed that his death was caused by a fall at home, but for former Tag Team Champion was said to be in declining health. A day after her father’s passing, Natalya posted to following to social media.

“I can’t put into words how hard it is going to be for myself and our family to have to say goodbye to my dad,” Neidhart said. “He meant the world to us, and nothing will ever replace the special times we shared together as a family. My dad was always a fighter and an incredibly special person.”

“There was no one like him!” she continued, posting a throwback photo of Jim with his brother-in-law Owen Hart. “I’m just gonna miss him so much. We are going to hold all of the moments we had with him clost to our hearts forever and never let them go. I promise to keep your memory alive. We love you so much, Daddy!”

WWE made sure “The Anvil” was remembered well in the weeks that followed. However considering that history-making night that is Evolution, it was fitting to give one more nod to Neidhart.

