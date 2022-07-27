WWE Fans Speculate on a Potential Mystery Opponent for Seth Rollins at SummerSlam
Seth Rollins vs. Riddle has been "postponed." As revealed on WWE's The Bump, Riddle has suffered a brachial plexus injury following Rollins' attack on Monday Night Raw, and is not medically cleared to compete at this weekend's WWE SummerSlam. Fightful Select has since reported that this is a storyline injury, and the working plan is for Rollins vs. Riddle to now happen at WWE Clash at the Castle in September. The report also says that the postponement is due to "creative adjustments," and Rollins is still expected to travel to Nashville for the biggest party of the summer.
This news has led to some speculating that Rollins could still have a place on the SummerSlam card, potentially with another mystery opponent. Check out some of the best theories below!
Rebel Heart
Seth Rollins vs Johnny Gargano & the return of the Way. Theory helps Gargano. #WWERaw @JohnnyGargano @CandiceLeRae @_Theory1 #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/xX0FEeWSpk— Jeff Ferrara🎥📸 (@JFerraraF18) July 27, 2022
The KO Show
Huge loss
That most likely was gonna be the match of the night for mat based in ring work WRESTLING fans like me so it'll be sorely missed.
I don't want @WWERollins to miss out on #SummerSlam , and @FightOwensFight has beef with him, so hopefully @WWE will add this on @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/C5h4nQR0Ge— ThaAntagonyst aka #FlyFatboyFashion (@ThaAntagonyst) July 27, 2022
Hounds of Judgment
rollins to join judgement day reportedly pic.twitter.com/qh0IRXq9my— mai toh thak chuka bhaisaab (@bbcriticpak) July 27, 2022
Hearing Voices
Colossal Call-Up
Let Him In
Will he return against Seth at #SummerSlam ?👀 pic.twitter.com/df09hwSm3Z— Ethan (@EthanTSantos) July 27, 2022
Triple Threat?
🤔 masterpiece by #HHH I believe #Seth is about to become #WWEChampion at #Summerslam. It’s makes since to add him to the main event. Roman wouldn’t have to eat the pin. Time to put the title back on a full time star. Matt Riddle will be back. #WWE #Summerslam pic.twitter.com/GDfkwoZ6up— FranklinFromFlorida407 (@ButtonFranklin) July 27, 2022
Styles Clash
Book this right fucking now 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/6eJJNvor8d— Roberto (@Rubencio85) July 27, 2022
Rematch
Make it happen then. pic.twitter.com/M0DJSbCISl— † (@CashKidCarti) July 27, 2022
Listening
Cody's at least at 25%, he should be good to go. 😄 @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/dp8EOzHLhG— Meltzer Said What? (@MeltzerSaidWhat) July 27, 2022