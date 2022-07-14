Goldberg Once Again Defends Himself in the Bret Hart Injury Situation

Goldberg was a guest on The Michael Kay Show this week ahead of his episode of Biography: WWE Legends on A&E. The subject of his infamous match with Bret Hart for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship from Starrcade 1999 will be covered in the episode, in which a thrust kick from Goldberg gave Hart what wound up being a career-ending concussion. Hart has talked about the match numerous times in the years since then, often taking shots at "Da Man" for being an unsafe worker in the ring. Goldberg was asked if he was emotionally hurt by Hart's previous comments.

"Yes, as Goldberg the character and as Goldberg the human. There's no question about it," he said. "When an accident happens and you tell your side of the story and nobody believes it, especially the person who is negatively affected by it, yeah it sucks. And I will take it to my grave, because I am sure that he will never forgive me. But, hey man what else can I say? I said I was sorry and that it was unintentional, and it was the furthest thing from my mind, I don't know, a million times? And of those a million times, he's come back with, 'Yes, it was intentional. And he's a punk. And he didn't know what he was doing and he ruined my career.' You know, it sucks. But you can lead a horse to water, and you can shove their face in the damn water, but you can't make 'em suck it up the esophagus. So if you can tell that I'm pretty pissed off about the fact that he still harbors it, yeah, it sucks."

Hart's latest shot at the former champ came back in March when during a virtual signing he unfavorably criticized Goldberg while praising Brock Lesnar. "The Beast" said in recent interviews that Hart was his dream match opponent.

"I heard that I was his [Brock Lesnar] dream match. That was just a week ago I heard that. Always heard Brock was a good worker. I've never heard that [Lesnar was stiff in the ring]. Always heard just the opposite, that he looks stiff, but he's a real pro in the ring. Totally the opposite of Goldberg," Hart said.

Hart has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once in 2006 as a singles star and again in 2019 as a member of The Hart Foundation. Goldberg received his Hall of Fame nod in 2018.

