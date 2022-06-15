A&E Reveals First Look at Biography: WWE Legends Season 2, Rivals, and Smack Talk

WWE and A&E's have teamed up for two new series on top of the second season of its successful WWE Legends, and now fans have their first look at all three. A new social media promo revealed teases of Biography: WWE Legends season 2, with Edge, Rey Mysterio, Undertaker, the Bella Twins, and Lex Luger all appearing in the footage. Then we got a look at WWE Rivals, which spotlighted The Rock vs Stone Cold Steve Austin and Edge vs John Cena in the footage, but then also showed a glimpse of the roundtable format helmed by Freddie Prinze Jr., who can be seen talking to Kevin Nash. Finally, we got a quick look at Smack Talk, which will feature Booker T. You can watch the promo below.

Biography: WWE Legends will once again feature two-hour episodes that go behind the scenes of some of WWE's biggest legends, and in addition to Undertaker, the Bella Twins, Luger, Mysterio, and Edge, stars like Goldberg, Kurt Angle, and D-Generation X will also be featured.

#WWEonAE is BACK on July 10!



🎥 Biography: WWE Legends

📺 WWE Rivals

🎙 WWE Smack Talk

Rivals will be led by former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr, who will host a roundtable discussion featuring WWE luminaries to examine the storylines and characters behind WWE's most epic battles. Rivalries examined this season will include the aforementioned Stone Cold Steve Austin vs The Rock and John Cena vs Edge as well as Bret The Hitman Hart vs Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker vs Kane, and a look at the Monday Night Wars between WCW and WWE.

WWE Smack Talk will feature Booker T and will be hosted by ESPN's Peter Rosenberg and WWE's Jackie Redmond, and is a half-hour show that goes over the biggest moments from Legends and Rivals and also reveals footage and moments that weren't included in the original broadcast. The shows will premiere on July 10th, and you can find all of the details on all three below.

"Biography: WWE Legends" – Season Two Premieres Sunday, July 10 at 8pm ET/PT

Under the award-winning "Biography" banner, each two-hour episode will tell the intimate, personal stories behind the success of some of WWE's most memorable Legends and events. Through rare archival footage and in-depth interviews, each episode explores a different Legend and their immense impact in the WWE universe and on pop culture. Legends featured this season include The Undertaker, Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Lex Luger, Edge, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, D-Generation X and a look at the iconic first-ever WrestleMania.

"WWE Rivals" – New Series Premieres Sunday, July 10 at 10pm ET/PT

Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. leads a roundtable discussion of WWE luminaries to delve into the storylines and dynamic characters behind the epic battles that built the WWE. Each one-hour episode features archival footage from WWE's library as well as interviews with the Legends involved and the Superstars that watched these rivalries unfold. Rivalries featured this season include "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. The Rock, Bret "The Hitman" Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker vs. Kane, John Cena vs. Edge and the "Monday Night Wars" between WCW and WWE.

"WWE Smack Talk" – New Series Premieres Sunday, July 10 at 11pm ET/PT

Featuring WWE Legend Booker T, Hot 97 and ESPN host Peter Rosenberg and WWE host Jackie Redmond, each half-hour after show episode breaks down the biggest moments from each Sunday's episode of "Biography: WWE Legends" and "WWE Rivals" as well as reveals new information that didn't make the cut. Along the way, Booker, Peter and Jackie will welcome WWE Legends, current Superstars and other celebrity guests to further discuss the night's events.

