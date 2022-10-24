Goldberg Takes Another Shot at Roman Reigns, This Time for How His Spear Looks

Roman Reigns defeated Goldberg in six minutes at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view earlier this year, but that hasn't stopped the WWE Hall of Famer from taking shots at "The Tribal Chief" whenever he gets the chance. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion was recently on the Roman Atwood Podcast and talked about how he came up with the Spear as a finisher. He then talked disparagingly about how other wrestlers hit the move, specifically bringing up Reigns.

"It's weird because I was the only person who did it. Then the Monday Night Wars come, right, and then they started doing it to take away from what I was doing. Now I'm over there, and people are doing it. I'll just be honest, Roman said how stupid it is, go out and hit people hard. Well, if you can hit people hard and blur that line and not hurt 'em, I think it's pretty smart. Plus, I don't look like a, no offense, girl when I tackle people," Goldberg said (h/t Fightful).

Will Goldberg Wrestle Roman Reigns Again?

Goldberg doesn't have any more contractually obligated matches left on his current WWE deal, but he has consistently left the door open to do more in the ring. He appeared on The Bump last month and teased taking another shot at Reigns.

"Well, I don't have any matches left on my contract, but I know one way we could take care of him. I do need to give him a little receipt for that little choke-out in Saudi Arabia," Goldberg said, mentioning how Reigns forced him to submit with a guillotine choke.

"It's been a long road, no question about it. To the fans, you mean everything to me," he later added, talking about where he's at in his career. "The young ones, the old ones, the in-between ones, the guys, the girls, the blacks, the green, I don't care who you are. I couldn't be who I am without you. I will be forever grateful for the rest of my days. My days aren't done yet. My days may be numbered, but my days are not over with yet. I've got a monstrous garage and gym being built that will be done in about a month, and if you think I'm not gonna be living in there the rest of my life, preparing for what's next, you're crazy."