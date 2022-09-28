Goldberg Gives a Big Update on His WWE Status

Goldberg's last WWE match took place back in February when he lost to Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in just six minutes. It had been well-documented that the WWE Hall of Famer's contract had a limited number of matches on it, which hit zero following his bout with "The Tribal Chief." The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion confirmed as much in an interview with The Bump on Wednesday but seemed to indicate he still wasn't done with the company.

"Well, I don't have any matches left on my contract, but I know one way we could take care of him. I do need to give him a little receipt for that little choke-out in Saudi Arabia," Goldberg said, hinting at a rematch with Reigns.

Regarding the fans' support of "Da Man" over the years, Goldberg said, "It's been a long road, no question about it. To the fans, you mean everything to me. The young ones, the old ones, the in-between ones, the guys, the girls, the blacks, the green, I don't care who you are. I couldn't be who I am without you. I will be forever grateful for the rest of my days. My days aren't done yet. My days may be numbered, but my days are not over with yet. I've got a monstrous garage and gym being built that will be done in about a month, and if you think I'm not gonna be living in there the rest of my life, preparing for what's next, you're crazy."

He was also asked who might have a shot at finally dethroning Reigns as of Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He mentioned Brock Lesnar, despite the fact that "The Beast" is 0-4 in his last four matches with "The Tribal Chief."

"I think there are a number of superstars that are capable of dethroning him, most definitely. It's got to be the right time, the right place, and it has to be one-on-one. That's tough because nowadays with The Usos, he's got a built-in bodyguard system working out pretty well for him. I think Brock most definitely has the opportunity to do it when he comes back. Like I said, I think there a number of people on the card right now on both shows, both programs, that have the potential to beat him, but everything's gotta fall into place. He's very dominant, we've seen that over the past year or longer. It's gonna take that special person to come out and dethrone him. I think there are a couple people that are more than capable of doing it," he said.

Reigns' next championship defense is scheduled for Crown Jewel on Nov. 5 when he'll face YouTuber Logan Paul. Who do you think Goldberg will wrestle next if he steps back in the ring again? Let us know down in the comments!

h/t Fightful