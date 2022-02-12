WWE’s Goldberg Addresses Comeback Criticism and Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Goldberg told Cole to not take this personally and that he loves him like a brother. Cole then said there are whispers out there and that this might be one comeback too many. “See that’s the problem over the past couple of years, that I’ve listened to those people and let that throw me off my game. I don’t give a damn what anybody thinks. Not you, not Roman Reigns, no one. As far as comebacks are concerned, this one is going to stick, and this one is going to call upon the old Goldberg you remember.” Cole then brought up the match that was supposed to happen two years ago and Reigns saying this is a very different time.

Goldberg said, “It might be different for Roman Reigns. He calls himself the Tribal Chief, the Head of the Table, whatever name he wants. I’m still the same Goldberg. He’s going to get what he deserves. Two years, 10 years, 15 years coming.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked about acknowledging Reigns, Goldberg said “I acknowledged Roman Reigns last week as my next victim. What’s going to happen at Elimination Chamber is he’s going to acknowledge me as the new Universal Champion, and then I will take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.”

Goldberg then said “As for Goldberging Goldberg, (laughs), good luck kid. There’s only one me.”

Goldberg has come back several times, and recent reports indicate he only has one more match on his current deal. We’ll have to see if he comes back after this match or if he takes some time away for surgery on his shoulder, which he’s mentioned in the past.

The two will face off at Elimination Chamber, and you can find the full card below.

Men’s WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Goldberg

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Rhea Ripley vs Nikki A.S.H. vs Bianca Belair vs Doudrop vs Liv Morgan vs TBA

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lita

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs The Viking Raiders

Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

Elimination Chamber airs on February 19th at 12 PM EST on Peacock.

Who will win, Reigns or Goldberg? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!