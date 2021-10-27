News broke on Tuesday night that Friday Night SmackDown‘s longtime ring announcer Greg Hamilton had quietly been released from the WWE. Hamilton took to Instagram on to confirm the news, writing, “After 6 years and 52 weeks a year, it’s time to say ‘goodbye.’ First and foremost, don’t let the internet or social media gas you up; this was a mutual respect departure from a great company. Nothing but respect from both sides. It’s business. We all know our worth. Also understand that what you see on social media is exactly that. It’s not real life. Especially for your favorite Superstars. They are human beings with real lives, and INCREDIBLE human beings. The hate, the bullying….that is read and internalized by real human beings….not characters. That needs to be said for my friends.

“And as I get older, my mother is in her 70’s; my sister Jessi who has cerebral palsy…those are my priorities. Not chasing fame, not being on television,” he added. “52 weeks a year became too much. Without our mental health, we have nothing. But man…..what a ride….there are truly no fans like the #WWEuniverse. Wow. 6 continents over 6 years; embracing your love and passion has truly changed me as a person. I am forever grateful. And for one last time…. ‘ONE FALL’!!!! (I don’t work there anymore so you’re allowed to say it now).”

Hamilton first began working for the WWE back in 2015 on NXT. There was some speculation that a recently-deleted post by Hamilton threatening to sue a rapper for recently using a sample of his voice in a song had something to do with his departure but there’s been no confirmation that was connected to his release.

