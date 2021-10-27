WWE Releases Ring Announcer

WWE has released ring announcer Greg Hamilton Hutson according to PWInsider, though the reasons for the release are still not clear. WWE has not made an official announcement on the release yet, but the release could be related to an issue a few days ago when Hutson had a problem with rapper Westside Gunn over using his voice in a sample on several songs, an issue that made its way to Instagram and subsequently blew up. Since then Hutson has removed WWE from his profiles, but he hasn’t commented on that or any release either as of yet. We’ll keep you posted if Hutson or WWE addresses it.

As for the original issue, Hutson jumped into Gunn’s comments and took issue with the voice samples (via hnhh). Gunn is a huge wrestling fan, and so he often makes references to wrestling in his songs and in this case used various samples featuring Hutson it seems. Hutson then went on to say that he can have WWE lawyers take him to task for using those samples, and you can see his comments below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hutson wrote “Well @westsidegunn @buffalokidsgallery let’s hope that since you STOLE my voice for your incoherent kindergarten fables, that you saved up enough delivering for Door Dash….because….You….are….***’d You’ll be paying me for years….apologize and I’ll think about not collecting every dime for the rest of your life….or I can just get WWE lawyers….that’s ok too. Settle with my lawyer. And don’t EVER use my voice again….so wrong.”

Hutson wasn’t done though and later brought up the WWE lawyers again.

Hutson wrote “Tick… tock… the longer this goes, the longer I have in court… you ready to settle or do u wanna dance with WWE lawyers? It’s a slam dunk. Price goes up by the day.”

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more.