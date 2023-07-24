Gunther Explains Why Roman Reigns Isn't His "Dream Match" Opponent

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is on his way to rewriting WWE's history books yet again, and his current reign has drawn comparisons to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Both have dominant championship reigns, both rule over their respective factions (The Bloodline and Imperium) in somewhat tyrannical fashion and both appear to be unstoppable forces within WWE for years to come. But during a new interview with Sportskeeda, Gunther discussed how he viewed Brock Lesnar as a dream match opponent. He did not, however, feel the same way about "The Tribal Chief."

"I don't consider Roman as a dream opponent," Gunther explained (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "I think they're two very completely different wrestlers. He's obviously somebody that came up through, first of all his family history, but then he got, basically, developed or trained in the WWE system and got brought up through that. I think he's a picture perfect example of how WWE can take someone and turn them into an absolute superstar. I come from a different way. I'm from Europe. We always kind of had to build it up for ourselves. I was way more interested in Japanese wrestling for example than in WWE coming up as a professional wrestler so the, let's say, idols I had, or the people I watched were different people than him."

"But what he has achieved is absolutely incredible," he continued. "I think in general, the aura he has and the reaction he gets as soon as he steps foot in an arena is almost like never seen before. So that makes it very interesting for me to, at some point, if the chance arises, to just to see who would come out of this as the winner."

While not officially announced, all signs point to "The Ring General" defending his championship against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam next month in Detroit. That same show will see Reigns defend his undisputed title and his position as "Tribal Chief" against Jey Uso in a "Tribal Combat" match.

NXT: Great American Bash (2023)

NXT Championship: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov NXT Tag Team Championships: Gallus vs. The D'Angelo Family

Gallus vs. The D'Angelo Family NXT Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hall

Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hall NXT North American Championship: Dominik Mysterio vs. Mustafa Ali

Dominik Mysterio vs. Mustafa Ali Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Card & Rumored Matches