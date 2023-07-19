The Miz Says Gunther is Doing a ‘Terrific Job’ with WWE Intercontinental Title

Gunther recently surpassed an impressive milestone as WWE Intercontinental Champion, with a reign that has surpassed 402 days. Gunther only looks to continue that reign when he takes on the recently returned Drew McIntyre, and the Champ has made quite the impact for the red brand since being drafted to Monday Night Raw earlier this year. When you’re talking about the Intercontinental Championship, few are more synonymous with the Title than The Miz, who has actually held the title for close to 600 days cumulatively. During a recent interview with The Miz, we asked him for his thoughts on Gunther’s reign so far and what it would mean if he could be the one to dethrone the Ring General.

“I think he’s doing with the Intercontinental Championship what exactly he should be doing with it, and that is making it relevant, making it prestigious, being involved in meaningful storylines and making it mean something,” Miz said. “I feel him with the title, he is at a level now where if he say drops that title, he’s in the mix for a WWE Championship.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And that’s what I always felt that Title was supposed to be. It was not necessarily a stepping stone, but it was a Title that literally builds you, builds you, builds you, builds you, builds you until you’re almost literally level with the World Heavyweight Championship. And then once that title is dropped, or you could even go and get two titles, the World Title and the Intercontinental,” Miz said.

“So I think he’s doing a great job. Who will unseat him? I mean, you got Drew McIntyre going for it, and that is a very viable person. I mean, I remember when back in the pandemic era, he was unstoppable in a WWE ring,” Miz said. “No one could touch him, except for me. I beat him for the WWE Championship, my second one, but who’s counting? But Gunther’s been doing a terrific job with the Intercontinental Title.”

Gunther vs McIntyre is the likely move for SummerSlam, and depending on what happens there, perhaps we’ll see Miz enter that intercontinental Title picture once again. In the meantime, Miz is focused on being the best WWE Superstar he can be, as well as keeping any more WWE Championships away from Xavier Woods. The two have battled quite a bit in the past on UpUpDownDown, and Woods has walked away with Miz and Maryse’s Titles as a result. It’s resulted in some animosity for sure.

“100%. There is always an animosity. He has all my Titles. We have a competition where we play Street Fighter basically almost every year. Every time I do Street Fighter comes out, we play it, and I always put up one of my Titles that I have won in WWE, and he’s got, I think, five of my Titles. He’s got my United States Championship, my Intercontinental Championship, my Tag Team championships. I think he won my WWE Title. Yeah. So he’s got all my Titles, so I have to keep putting up more Titles to beat him. And so yeah, it’s not fun losing to Xavier Woods at anything,” Miz said.

You can watch Miz in action on the latest episode of Weakest Link, which is now streaming on Peacock. You can also catch Miz every Monday on WWE’s Monday Night Raw on USA Network.

