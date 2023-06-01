WWE: Gunther Has an Idea for a Match With Brock Lesnar

WWE fans are chomping at the bit to see Intercontinental Champion Gunther step inside the ring for a one-on-one match with Brock Lesnar. "The Ring General" and "The Beast Incarnate" came face-to-face during the Men's Royal Rumble match back in January and Gunther has been repeatedly asked about the match in interviews ever since. But while speaking with Mark Andrews on My Love Letter to Wrestling this week, the Austrian star gave an idea to add an extra wrinkle to the match — set it in the United Kingdom. Gunther's title defense against Sheamus at Clash at the Castle last year in Cardiff, Wales was considered by many to be the best match of the year, thanks in large part to the massive ovation the crowd provided.

"That moment with Brock was all I needed," Gunther said (h/t Fightful). "I don't think we needed to have lots of action going on with him, get into a little scuffle and stuff, just the moment and the crowd reaction for that, it was all I needed. Just see how people...on the internet, you read stuff and people get easily excited, but often, the hype from online doesn't translate to the venue. When that happened, I was like, compared to the US, especially in England, people understand competition. They tend to look at the match and take it as a competition and then emotionally react to it, rather than expecting the fireworks right away."

"I hope (Triple H is interested in booking the match there). The thing is, who knows? We had great success as Clash at the Castle, and now coming back with Money in the Bank, I'm hoping this is something that becomes a tradition where they venture out to Europe for the big events. The response is great and we get the chance more often," he added.

WWE will be back in the UK for Money in the Bank on July 1 in London. However, Gunther seems to be preoccupied with Matt Riddle while Lesnar still appears to be in his program with Cody Rhodes after they split victories at Backlash and Night of Champions over the past month. When do you think Gunther vs. Lesnar should happen? Tell us your idea down in the comments!