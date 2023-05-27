When Will Gunther Break the WWE Record for Longest Intercontinental Championship Reign?

Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Mustafa Ali on Saturday during the Night of Champions event. "The Ring General" first won the title on the June 10, 2022 episode of Friday Night SmackDown against Ricochet, and has since successfully defended it 11 times across 351 days. But how long will it take for Gunther to reach the top of WWE's record books? Let's take a closer look.

The longest single reign as Intercontinental Champion still belongs to The Honky Tonk Man, who held the gold from June 1987 to SummerSlam 1998. The reign is officially recognized at 453 days, meaning Gunther will have to hold the championship until Sept. 7 to officially set the record for the longest single reign with the title.

Gunther has now been Intercontinental Champion for 351 days. He needs to hold the title until Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, to officially break The Honky Tonk Man's record for the longest reign with the title. #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/cfqiaLa2pG — Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) May 27, 2023

In order for Gunther to become the most dominant IC Champion of all time, he'd also need to break Pedro Morales' record for most combined days as champion at 619 (617 recognized by WWE) days. He'd have to hold the title until Feb. 19, 2025, in order to surpass that milestone, though it's likely by that point "The Ring General" will have moved on to WWE's World Championships. Ironically, neither of those records hold a candle to his reign as NXT UK Champion which lasted a whopping 870 days.

