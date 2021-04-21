Why Doesn't WWE Have a Physical Hall of Fame?

✖

The WWE Hall of Fame has technically existed since 1993. But even though more than 200 wrestlers, celebrities, factions and Warrior Award winners have been inducted over the years, there still isn't a physical building where the hall resides. The subject has been brought up numerous times over the past decade with Triple H openly supporting the idea in the past, but WWE has never moved forward with idea.

Dave Meltzer explained on a recent Wrestling Observer Radio that the reason an actual Hall of Fame has never been built is because Vince McMahon sees the construction as "a waste of money." The question was asked since WWE's new A&E show, "WWE's Most Wanted Treasures," seems like the perfect foundation for a Hall of Fame given that the company is collecting valuable WWE items of the past.

Ric Flair claimed one was being built back in December during an ESPN interview, saying he had donated a few of his classic robes to the company. Reports immediately popped up stating "The Nature Boy" was incorrect.

"I've had like 36 or 38 (robes), I can't remember the exact number. And [the gold one] was one of my favorite robes," Flair said. "WWE is actually in the process of building a Hall of Fame, a physical structure Hall of Fame, in Orlando. It's been delayed too because of COVID. They bought it, and they wanted to put [the robe] in there as something I wore. They've been tremendous to me on so many different levels. Now I need something in the entertainment wing."

This year's Hall of Fame ceremony saw two classes be inducted into the Hall due to last year's ceremony getting canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE also changed up the format by not having inductors give speeches and kept the inductees' time at the podium to roughly five minutes. The Bella Twins confirmed as much on their podcast after the ceremony was taped.

"We had a speech written, but then we realized it was too long because we're only allowed to do our speech for three to five minutes. We wrote a 15-minute speech because usually, they are like '10 to 15 minutes,' then we found out they were like, 'No, it has to be three to five minutes.' To do your Hall of Fame speech and take out that much stuff is really hard," Brie said. "We're wondering like, 'How do we condense this. What's important? We want to thank all these people and tell stories.'"

"We've always been grateful women and that's where it's difficult," Nikki aded. "The majority of our speech is thanking people and they're like, 'talk more about yourself.' We've already proven ourselves as Hall of Famers. It's almost like winning an Oscar. You're thanking the people who helped you get there."

