Nikki Bella & Brie Bella Indicate This Year's WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Will Be Shorter

In a normal year, the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony would take place in an arena full of wrestlers and fans and take several hours as wrestlers give their acceptance speeches. But 2021 isn't a normal year, and the return of the ceremony on April 6 seems to be bringing in some changes. A portion of the ceremony was taped inside the WWE ThunderDome on Tuesday night as the Class of 2020 finally received their inductions inside the empty WWE ThunderDome. During the latest The Bellas Podcast, Nikki & Brie Bella revealed their acceptance speech was capped at just five minutes.

"We had a speech written, but then we realized it was too long because we're only allowed to do our speech for three to five minutes. We wrote a 15-minute speech because usually, they are like '10 to 15 minutes,' then we found out they were like, 'No, it has to be three to five minutes.' To do your Hall of Fame speech and take out that much stuff is really hard," Brie said (h/t Fightful). "We're wondering like, 'How do we condense this. What's important? We want to thank all these people and tell stories.'"

"We've always been grateful women and that's where it's difficult," Nikki aded. "The majority of our speech is thanking people and they're like, 'talk more about yourself.' We've already proven ourselves as Hall of Famers. It's almost like winning an Oscar. You're thanking the people who helped you get there."

Whether or not this time restriction was placed on every inductee remains to be seen. Jerry "The King" Lawler will serve as the event's host, and Titus O'Neil will reportedly receive this year's Warrior Award. The list of inductees includes: