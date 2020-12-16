Ric Flair Says WWE is Building a Physical WWE Hall of Fame

✖

The WWE Hall of Fame was first introduced back in 1993, but while the ceremony has been an annual staple of WWE's schedule since 2004 there still isn't a physical building fans can visit that honors all of the inductees. Ric Flair, who has been inducted into the hall twice for his singles run and his involvement in The Four Horsemen, broke the news while on ESPN's The Jump that WWE is finally working on building an actual Hall of Fame.

Flair was on the show to talk about his collaboration with Damian Lillard on a new pair of Adidas shoes, modeled after one of "The Nature Boy's" iconic gold robes.

"I've had like 36 or 38 (robes), I can't remember the exact number. And [the gold one] was one of my favorite robes," Flair said. "WWE is actually in the process of building a Hall of Fame, a physical structure Hall of Fame, in Orlando. It's been delayed too because of COVID. They bought it, and they wanted to put [the robe] in there as something I wore. They've been tremendous to me on so many different levels. Now I need something in the entertainment wing."

Rumors of an actual building being constructed have been out there for years, and Vince McMahon even said he was open to the possibility during WWE's annual shareholder's call earlier this year. However, PWInsider released a follow-up report after Flair's comments saying there are no immediate plans.

"In asking around this morning, PWInsider.com sources stated that there has been no updates beyond what has been discussed in the past about potential plans and that there's currently nothing on the horizon that would indicate anything different," Mike Johnson wrote. "So, if you are hoping for some sort of announcement in the near future, don't expect it to be forthcoming anytime soon."

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class was supposed to be inducted during WrestleMania 36 weekend, but the ceremony was postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19. The class is comprised of Batista, The New World Order (Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman), JBL, The British Bulldog, Jushin "Thunder" Liger and The Bella Twins.