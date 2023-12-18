WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle Reacts to Becoming a Viral Meme

Kurt Angle has gone down as one of the most versatile performers in professional wrestling history. The Olympic Gold Medalist made the leap from the mats to the squared circle in 1999, working a gimmick best described as an egotistical athlete from the outside world of combat sports. Angle's persona continued to evolve over the years, as he would tap into both his goofy and ruthless sides depending on what the storyline called for. He would wear tiny cowboy hats and spray his rivals with milk just months before he was rising from the stage and delivering enough German suplexes to make any member of the WWE roster cower in fear.

While his in-ring days in the rear view, Angle has continued to contribute to the professional wrestling industry through podcasts and social media.

Kurt Angle Reacts to Viral Meme

Kurt Angle has been immortalized once again.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been circulating on social media in recent weeks thanks to one of his TikTok videos being turned into a reaction meme. The video, which features Angle holding a baffled thousand-yard stare, has been used in conjunction with moments from The Avengers movies, the holiday season, and more.

"I don't know why," Angle said on his podcast. "Like, I know that that video. It's kind of a weird-looking face, but for some strange reason everybody caught on and wanted to throw out some memes and I was the butt of the joke, I guess."

Kurt Angle Almost Went to AEW

Kurt Angle pulled his straps down for the final time at WWE WrestleMania 35 in April 2019 after losing to Baron Corbin. That match marked the final stop on a retirement tour for Angle, which saw him mix it up with stars like Chad Gable. AJ Styles, and Samoa Joe on WWE TV leading up to the Showcase of the Immortals.

Even though that was his swan song in WWE, there was an option to continue his in-ring career in All Elite Wrestling, the young company that hosted its first show just two months after Angle's retirement match.

"Well, to even consider coming back, it's going to have to be a substantial amount of money," Angle said in October 2022. "I do remember, Tony Khan wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. This was like four years ago, and I said, 'For 10 matches, I want $3 million.'"

Angle remains retired to this day and has no plans to step back in the ring.