Happy Corbin on Which of His WWE Matches Had Fans Calling the Police

Happy Corbin has been a staple of WWE's main roster since 2016, working as a detestable heel for the entirety of his tenure. The former King of the RIng was one of 12 wrestlers who took part in the "corporate" Money in the Bank Ladder Match back in May 2020, which saw wrestlers battle their way through WWE's Headquarters building in order to reach the roof and grab the briefcases hanging above a ring. Corbin came up short thanks to getting tossed off a ladder by Asuka, but not before he seemingly threw Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio off the roof.

WWE later explained that the pair landed on the "secondary roof" a few feet below, but the way the cinematic match was filmed it looked like the two had been thrown to their deaths. Corbin was on the radio show Mornings With Matt and Bob this week and said that spot resulted in the cops getting called.

"He's (Mysterio is) one of the iconic in our industry. He's been around for a long time and done a lot of things," Corbin said. "He created a standard for smaller guys. Everybody that comes into the business that is undersized, 'I want to be the next Rey Mysterio.' There will never be another Rey Mysterio. I got it in my head, 'If he's one of the greatest ever, let's see if he can fly.' We happened to be on top of a ten-story building and I sent him over into the darkness. I have that mask on my wall at my house right now. That was one of the craziest Money in the Bank matches because the ring is on top of headquarters, it's cold, it's dark, the wind was blowing. When Asuka punched me in the head on top of the ladder, I fell off because of the wind. It was really gusty. I think someone legit called the police that I murdered somebody."

Corbin was on the losing end of a match against Drew McIntyre back at WrestleMania 38 and turned on Madcap Moss the following week on SmackDown. He has since lost against Moss repeatedly, including a No Holds Barred Match at Hell in a Cell earlier this month. As of right now, Corbin is not booked for Money in the Bank on July 2 in Las Vegas.

