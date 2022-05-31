WWE's Hell in a Cell 2022 Lineup Still Doesn't Have a SmackDown Match

✖

WWE added two more matches to the 2022 Hell in a Cell card during the go-home episode of Monday Night Raw this week — a United States Championship match and a six-person mixed tag team match involving all three members of The Judgement Day. However, the show still doesn't have anyone from SmackDown involved in any of the matches. There haven't been any reports of it being a brand exclusive pay-per-view, but news that Roman Reigns wouldn't be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has been online for weeks.

It's also worth noting that there is only one titular Hell in a Cell match on the card, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins III. Typically, the pay-per-view has two to three Cell matches in a given night with at least one title up for grabs.

With Reigns missing the show, the only obvious match addition from the SmackDown side is a tag team championship match involving The Usos. Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura beat the pair in a contender's match on this week's Raw via disqualification, so that could be where the title match happens. Other options include Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Gonzalez for the SmackDown Women's Championship or Gunther vs. Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship.

One of WWE's original plans for the show was, reportedly, to have Sasha Banks and Naomi challenge Rousey and Bianca Belair for their respective women's championships. The pair pushed back on the idea, instead wanting to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Nikki ASH and Doudrop. WWE denied that request, prompting the two to walk out of the May 16 episode of Raw. The pair were later suspended and stripped of the tag titles, and while WWE initially promised a tournament to crown new champions that idea is apparently now "dead."

And stay tuned for live coverage of the event this Sunday night as it takes place at the Allstate Arena outside of Chicago!