WWE Moves Money in the Bank 2022 Into a Smaller Las Vegas Venue

WWE initially announced last year that the 2022 Money in the Bank pay-per-view would be taking place inside Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, the same venue that hosted the SummerSlam 2021 event (with Roman Reigns vs. John Cena as the main event) last August. However, news broke on Thursday that the company opted to move the show from the football arena to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The move was announced via an email sent out to fans on Thursday afternoon. A reason for the move was not given, but the show will keep its July 2 date.

SummerSlam 2021 brought in an attendance of over 51,000 and the home of the Las Vegas Raiders has an expandable capacity that can reach up as high as 71,835. Meanwhile, the Garden Arena fits roughly 17,000. The last major wrestling pay-per-view to take place inside the venue, AEW's Double or Nothing 2019, brought in roughly 11,000 fans.

WWE sent out the following email to fans that Money in the Bank will now take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena pic.twitter.com/HC2h4nhpqe — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 26, 2022

WWE has run pay-per-views in Vegas plenty of times before, but aside from last year's SummerSlam it had been consistently running the T-Mobile Arena. That venue is already booked for July 2 with UFC 276, headlined by UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier.

Money in the Bank was supposed to be the first in a streak of stadium pay-per-view from the WWE that would keep going until Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in early November. The company's pay-per-view schedule for the rest of 2022 now looks like this:

Hell in a Cell — June 5 at Allstate Arena, Rosemont, Illinois

Money in the Bank — July 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise (Las Vegas), Nevada

SummerSlam — July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Clash at the Castle — Sept. 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales

Crown Jewel — Nov. 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Survivor Series — Nov. 26 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

The rumored main event for Money in the Bank was an Undipusted WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Riddle, though Cody Rhodes was heavily featured in the advertising and commercial for the event. Brock Lesnar was originally featured in the local advertising for the show, but "The Beast" hasn't been back on WWE TV since losing at WrestleMania 38 and wasn't featured at WrestleMania Backlash despite being on the initial poster. Stay tuned for more details on the situation.