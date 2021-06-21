WWE Hell in a Cell: Huge Former Champion Reportedly Backstage

✖

Reports are beginning to stream in that WWE's Hell In A Cell has a big surprise in store for fans as rumors are swirling that none other than Becky Lynch has been seen backstage. "The Man" has been away from the squared circle for quite some time following the birth of her baby with WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, but it seems as though reports are hinting that her return might be imminent in the latest major event for World Wrestling Entertainment. Needless to say, if true, the night just got that much bigger.

Lynch has understandably been taking time with her new role as a mother, leaving the WWE for a hiatus and giving up the WWE Women's Championship Belt in the process. Bidding a fond farewell to the fans of the professional wrestling organization, Lynch stood next to her former opponent Asuka, sharing the touching words of "As happy as you are, I might be happier. You go and be a warrior, I'm going to go be a mother," With Becky having been seen in the WWE's Performance Center days ago, seemingly training for a possible return, it's entirely possible that she will be making a surprise appearance during Hell In A Cell, though fans must wonder which match she might drop in on.

PWInsider is currently stating that Becky Lynch is in fact backstage during the current Hell In A Cell event, hinting that "The Man" is returning to World Wrestling Entertainment after over a year away from the organization and the squared circle that helped propel her to stardom.

