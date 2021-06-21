WWE Fans Divided on Alexa Bliss' Hell in a Cell Match
One of the more intriguing matches at WWE's Hell in a Cell was the match between Alexa Bliss and Shayna Baszler, and we knew there would be plenty of opportunity for chaos. Thing is Bliss was a constant topic of conversation even before the match, as Bliss had been trending on social media since her promo earlier in the night. Fans were curious as to what unexpected things might happen in the match, especially with how things have gone leading up to this point with Bliss and Lilly, and reactions only increased once the match actually started.
When Bliss' music hit the ThunderDome kicked into high gear, and then things got creepy,. as Bliss had this very frightening expression on her face that shook Baszler up considerably. It didn't help when Bliss just walked around creepily with a face that could kill, though the match would finally get underway with some help from Reginald.
Then it almost looked like Bliss was happy after Baszler would dish out some punishment, which increased the creepy stares and fright factor up a notch, and Reginald wouldn't even look at her.
We've collected some of our favorite reactions to Bliss before the show kicked off and the match itself, including reactions to that creepy crawl and stare Bliss used during the match, and you can find them all starting on the next slide.
Here's the full card for Hell in a Cell:
Hell in a Cell Match: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre
Hell in a Cell Match: SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs Bayley
Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair
Cesaro vs Seth Rollins
Alexa Bliss vs Shayna Baszler
Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn
Better Than Undertaker
Call it baby, Alexa Bliss is better than The Undertaker.— colette arrand (@colettearrand) June 21, 2021
Double-Jointed
I feel like this might be the perfect match to run back Alexa Bliss’ double-jointed arms. You remember that used to be a thing? #WWE #HIAC— nick knows it's never simple, never easy... (@FearlessRiOT) June 21, 2021
More Protected
How Alexa Bliss more protected than the fiend with his gimmick? @WWE— Sylvan / Rock Lee Stan Account (@SylvanLacue) June 21, 2021
Can't Stop Watching
This Alexa bliss shit is so bad but I can’t stop watching. I don’t know why #HIAC— Alex Simmons (@alexjsimmons_) June 21, 2021
Mind Control?
Alexa Bliss has mind control now? 😆 #HIAC— Adam (@Languish73) June 21, 2021
Why Even Punch?
Alexa Bliss just put Nia Jax in a trance where she was able to control her and make Nia slap Reginald.
Ridiculous.
Alexa beat Shayna via pinfall after Twisted Bliss.
Some good wrestling but too much magic goofiness.
If Alexa can use magic..... why even punch? #HIAC #WWE— Dave Simon (@davesimonmma) June 21, 2021
Puppet Master
Puppet Master Alexa Bliss … I sort of dig this … #HIAC— Sean Eric (@SeanEric19) June 21, 2021
Superpowers
I cannot stand @AlexaBliss_WWE winning just because she has superpowers. I'm so over the Alexa winning just because she looks cool. Shayna & Alexa are both talented & amazing so either 1 of them should win cuz they gave their best! I'd prefer @QoSBaszler to had won. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/bFUPjBc6Gi— SRB_87 (@87_srb) June 21, 2021
Awesome
This match was awesome. Alexa was point on with her acting and character portrayal . I believe wwe showed how powerful and dominating Alexa is now. @AlexaBliss_WWE is a force and this match proved she should be taken seriously as a threat. No one should take her lightly. pic.twitter.com/60D7FHHO7L— Donna Grankauskas (@donnadoll38) June 21, 2021