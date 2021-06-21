WWE Fans Divided on Alexa Bliss' Hell in a Cell Match

One of the more intriguing matches at WWE's Hell in a Cell was the match between Alexa Bliss and Shayna Baszler, and we knew there would be plenty of opportunity for chaos. Thing is Bliss was a constant topic of conversation even before the match, as Bliss had been trending on social media since her promo earlier in the night. Fans were curious as to what unexpected things might happen in the match, especially with how things have gone leading up to this point with Bliss and Lilly, and reactions only increased once the match actually started.

When Bliss' music hit the ThunderDome kicked into high gear, and then things got creepy,. as Bliss had this very frightening expression on her face that shook Baszler up considerably. It didn't help when Bliss just walked around creepily with a face that could kill, though the match would finally get underway with some help from Reginald.

Then it almost looked like Bliss was happy after Baszler would dish out some punishment, which increased the creepy stares and fright factor up a notch, and Reginald wouldn't even look at her.

We've collected some of our favorite reactions to Bliss before the show kicked off and the match itself, including reactions to that creepy crawl and stare Bliss used during the match, and you can find them all starting on the next slide.

Here's the full card for Hell in a Cell:

Hell in a Cell Match: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre

Hell in a Cell Match: SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs Bayley

Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair

Cesaro vs Seth Rollins

Alexa Bliss vs Shayna Baszler

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

