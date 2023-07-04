WWE Hints at Bray Wyatt Returning as The Fiend

Bray Wyatt has disappeared from WWE programming once again. The Eater of Worlds had only just returned to the company this past fall, emerging as the man behind the cryptic "white rabbit" teases on Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown. Wyatt would then address the WWE audience as a babyface for the first time in his career and was seemingly being positioned as the top good guy on the blue brand moving forward. Things turned sideways when Wyatt's slow burn feud with the mysterious Uncle Howdy became something without any resolution after five straight months of vague monologues. Wyatt was then scheduled to meet Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 39 but an ill-timed illness prevented him from competing and the match was called off altogether.

While there have been no direct teases on WWE TV regarding Wyatt's comeback, an update on WWE.com's roster page seems to suggest he could be back sometime soon under a familiar gimmick. Wyatt's profile picture has been replaced by an image of "The Fiend" and his bio includes a detailed history of his demonic alter ego. You can read Wyatt's WWE.com bio below...

"The superstar known as The Fiend seemed to have stepped out of the collective population's nightmares and into our reality. The superstar known as Bray Wyatt, however, was seemingly much more lighthearted and regularly welcomed his fireflies in the WWE Universe to his Firefly Fun House. His friends, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Rambling Rabbit and Huskus the Pig Boy, were right there with him every step of the way as he taught the WWE Universe valuable lessons about sharing, friendship, and, occasionally, much more diabolical things. In the dark recesses of Wyatt's mind, he always seemed to be lurking, and The Fiend terrorized everyone in his sight since emerging in July 2019, all the way to capturing the Universal Championship on two separate occasions against formidable opponents in Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman."

It's worth noting that there is no mention of Uncle Howdy in his bio.

Rumors had swirled recently that WWE wanted Wyatt to bring back "The Fiend" persona. Collaborator Jason Baker shut down that possibility by noting that all of The Fiend's masks were "destroyed" last year. It's always possible that new masks could be created.

Stay tuned for updates on Bray Wyatt's WWE status.